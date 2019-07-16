Scarlett Sieber, fintech expert and financial services exec, has joined CCG Catalyst as Managing Director, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. She will be based in the firm's New York office.

Ms. Sieber is one of the leading voices in financial services, and is one of the industry's most sought-after speakers as a thought leader and innovator with expertise in driving organizational change at both startups and global enterprises alike across the financial services and fintech ecosystem. She also currently serves as Senior Advisor for NASA's Cross Industry Innovation Summit.

Ms. Sieber has been invited to speak at over 100 prestigious financial services and technology conferences globally. A few of her upcoming engagements include Sibos, Money 20/20 USA, EFMA, ALM Financial Forum and the Heartland Credit Union Association Convention. Topics she discusses include Accelerating Digital Transformation Innovation, The Future of Financial Services: How Banking is Being Disrupted, and How to Target the Next Generation, including both millennials and Gen Z. Sieber is also a leading fintech influencer, mentioned on lists such as Top 100 Women in Fintech 2019 and Top 10 Fintech Influencers in the U.S., and writes extensively on strategy for the financial services industry for publications, including The Huffington Post, Forbes, and WeWork.

Aside from her speaking experience and professional accolades, Ms. Sieber has extensive experience in digital strategy and innovation implementation, making her a key asset to building cutting-edge programs for her clients.

In her career, Ms. Sieber has held the position of Vice President at USAA, where she led the newly created business development initiative. Prior to that, Ms. Sieber was Chief Innovation Officer of Opus Bank, a public retail and commercial bank where she led the digital strategy and transformation for the bank and its subsidiary, Pensco. Before working at Opus, Sieber was Senior Vice President of Business Development at the global bank BBVA. In this role, she leveraged BBVA's assets to secure partnerships within the ecosystem and accelerating the global innovation strategy within the U.S. Sieber was also the U.S. lead for BBVA's millennial initiative. Prior to BBVA, she was Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of data visualization tech startup, Infomous, whose clients include The London Olympics, Super Bowl XLVII, NFL Films, and The Economist.

Her current clients include Money 20/20 and Spain Startup, the creators of the global conference, South Summit.

"From the moment I met Paul, I was impressed with his passion, experience, and vision for the future of financial services," Ms. Sieber said. "It is rare to have someone with such a deep level of expertise that can also have a clear view of today and tomorrow. I was inspired by the composition of the executive team, leaders from all over the industry. I'm looking forward to being part of the future of CCG and having an impact on all aspects of the financial services ecosystem, including banks, credit unions, fintechs, vendors, industry events, and venture capitalists."

"We are very excited about Ms. Sieber joining us at CCG Catalyst," said Paul Schaus, President CEO of CCG Catalyst. "Scarlett represents the future, comes to the firm as a leader and subject matter expert from fintech and banking. Her vision is uniquely positioned to lead the convergence of the industry."

