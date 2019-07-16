Yoga and Meditation Serve as Fundamental Practices Driving Sales of Exercise Mats, reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the current trend for yoga and various other fitness programs, the sales of personal exercise mats has reached superior levels. The escalating workout and wellness culture is likely to steer growth of manufacturers who are offering value added products that too at discounted rates. In order to understand the actual scenario across the personal exercise mats market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Exercise Mats Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028". The purpose of this study is to impart deeper knowledge about personal exercise mats market size, revenue share, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics, competitive landscape and a lot more. This assessment is compiled systematically, proving beneficial for new entrants and existing players to frame future strategies.

According to this report, sales of personal exercise mats surpassed 130 thousand units in 2018. By the end of 2019, it is anticipated that sales would register a Y-o-Y growth of 7%. There has been a standard shift of consumers to improved lifestyle practices which has indeed functioned as a prominent factor supporting sales of personal exercise mats. Furthermore, the report highlights that an increasing count of institutional buyers would reinforce strong demand determinant in the coming years.

Technologically Advanced Mat Variants Becoming Prime Focus for Manufacturers

It has been observed that manufacturers are moving ahead with the adoption of advanced technologies to deliver durable, anti-skid, sweat-proof and other personal exercise mat options in the market. On the other hand, steadily swelling penetration of personal exercise mats that offer a relaxing feel are being instrumental during yoga and meditation, has been actively motivating the market attractiveness of personal exercise mats. It is interesting to know that, companies like Blank Yoga, have confined their focus towards the development of self-cleaning yoga mats, which is expected to gain traction in the global personal exercise mats market.

North America to Dominate Sales across Personal Exercise Mats Market

Talking about the regional market share, North America has been the leading contributor towards the sales of personal exercise mats. Furthermore, this report acmes that the gains have been remarkable in European market, attributing to the intense surge in institutional sales of personal exercise mats. As per the assessment, the personal exercise mats market would also stay influenced by the growing count of yoga and Pilates practitioners, especially, across non-traditional markets.

Competitive Outlook

With the report coming to an end, readers are offered the convenience to gain vital data regarding the leading players operating in the global personal exercise mats market. It has been noticed that, the global market will tend to deliver a fragmented landscape, since prime leaders, such as EuProMed s.r.o., Airex AG, Baya, Lotus Design, Equilibrium DFS and Ecoyoga Ltd., are increasing their R&D investments, thereby, aiming for innovative product line-ups. Moreover, a majority of brands contending in the personal exercise mats industry are gaining from the mounting potential of European market, and proliferation of E-commerce to trade yoga mats. Each of the mentioned manufacturer in this report is analyzed in terms of sales footprint, product portfolio and strategy overview. All such clear-cut data points make this assessment a rich source that bifurcates the global personal exercise mats for better discernment.

