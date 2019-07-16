A Soaring Pot Stock That Also Grows Tomatoes?For most of its history, Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) was a regular greenhouse operator. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the company specialized in producing greenhouse tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers.Most recently, though, Village Farms has climbed on board the marijuana profit train. Just take a look at its share price performance and you'll see what I mean.Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock ChartYear-to-date, VFF stock has surged by a staggering.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...