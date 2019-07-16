LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Inc. is Pleased to Announce Key Appointments to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), is pleased to announce several significant appointments to its Advisory Board. Loop is excited to have been able to attract Linda Johansen-James, Errol Olsen, Andrew Pruett, Owen Jackson and Jackie Robinson who each possess unique and powerful resumes and skillsets which Loop views as essential in taking Loop to new heights. Each of these Advisors was hand-selected by Robert Anson, CEO based on how and where he envisions the Company's future.

"The benefit to Loop of having such an exceptional group of individuals offering their experience, guidance, and advice to Loop's Board is expected to accelerate the development of Loop's business" offered Robert Anson, CEO "and the diversity of experience and business relationships of these Advisors is an asset to Loop which cannot be underestimated".

About Loop's Advisors:

Linda Johansen-James brings over 18 years of retail experience, during which, she led American Kiosk Management to amass over 1000 automated stores and 600 staffed locations with 1,800 employees worldwide with sales of Proactive branded products exceeding $1.7 Billion. Her current business called International Retail Management introduces new brands through pop-up locations in shopping malls, store-in-store spots, airports, military bases, and other retail distribution methods. Linda is a hands-on leader with a strong focus on impeccable customer service. As an active philanthropist and public speaker, it is not surprising she was featured in Daymond John's NY Times Best Seller, Rise and Grind.

Errol Olsen is a software finance executive who brings more than 25 years' experience in financial stewardship, governance, strategy development, operation relations, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate equity, and debt financing and accounting for public and private technology companies. His current role is CFO at Absolute Software Corp., a Subscription-as-a-Service provider of endpoint security systems. Over the years, Errol was CFO at Inetco Systems and Explorer Software, and senior finance roles at Pivotal Corp., Infowave Software and was a manager, audit and advisory services, at KPMG LLP.

Andrew Pruett, is currently Vice President of Technology at Sunniva Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Canada and the USA. Andrew has served as an advisor to technology start-ups in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia with a focus on global logistics, procurement, tourism, transportation, maintenance, process systems, security and information management. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Arcadia University in Glenside, PA, he studied complex systems analysis, design and construction at Middlesex University Bounds Green Computer Center in London, UK and completed the Advanced Management Program for Executives at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Business. His experience also includes leading technology functions for a global base metal and energy mining company and he spent 9 years in technology roles in the oil and gas sector.

Owen Jackson is a graduate of City University of New York with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and completed business administration programs at both the University of Alaska and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He is currently the managing principal of Eagle Consulting LLC, a business consulting development firm in Washington, DC which uses strategic partnerships and the diverse backgrounds of its principals to improve the performance and profitability of its clients. Previously Owen served as CFO for Helix Enterprises Inc., VP of Business Development for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition ("NCRC") with divisions in Washington, DC, Houston, Texas and New York City, at which he managed the strategic direction of US Commerce Department and the US Small Business Administration supported NCRC projects, President and CEO of an IT Consulting Firm in New York City, all of which earned him accolades from community and local officials for his outstanding performance.

Jackie Robinson, President and Chairman of All Net LLC, currently building a $2.7 billion project located on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip and will consist of a 500 room Five Star Spa Hotel, NBA compliant 22,000-seat arena with a retractable roof; restaurants; night clubs and 350,000 square foot food & retail promenade. Jackie is originally from Los Angeles, was the first basketball player recruited by Coach Jerry Tarkanian to play for the University of Las Vegas and became an Academic All-American and legendary player for UNLV's first Final Four Team. Additional accolades include being inducted into UNLV's Athletic Hall of Fame and being drafted by the Houston Rockets in the 1978 NBA Draft, becoming a player on the 1979 Seattle Supersonics World Championship team as well as playing for the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. Following his basketball career, Jackie has operated and held key positions with several Las Vegas businesses, including as manager of hospitality at the Aladdin Hotel Casino and owner of the Las Vegas Bandits of the International Baseball Minor League. As a result, Jackie has developed many strong relationships with Las Vegas and Nevada State politicians, officials and community leaders as well as distinguished and very recognizable business owners.

About Loop:

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that intends to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

