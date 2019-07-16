Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering the significance of Washington State to Weekend Unlimited.

Many multi-state operators choose to focus the bulk of their initial efforts in one market, then take what they've learned there, and replicate their successes in other states.

Lifestyle Brand Weekend Unlimited (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) has chosen Washington as its target market, guided by an understanding that its cannabis industry is far more evolved than the late-comers which are still experiencing the initial growing pains Washington long ago left in its rear-view mirror. As one of the first two US states to legalize adult recreational use, Washington is also still a major attraction for cannabis tourists and connoisseurs alike, making it an ideal test market for to vetting brands and new products.





For Weekend Unlimited, the laser-focus on Washington is part of the company's disciplined growth strategy of clearly defining CBD and THC brands aligned with recreational lifestyles and expansive retail distribution. As a mature market with proven processes and excellent transparency, Washington serves first, as an ideal incubator for the company's branded products, then as a launch pad into other adult-legal markets such as Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and California, the largest single legal adult-use market in the world.

WKND! In Washington State

In April, Weekend Unlimited announced the rollout of its new WKND! Branded products, and in mid-June, began full production of the flagship line - pre-rolls, vapes, and cannagars ("cannabis cigars"). The product line targets the cannabis connoisseur with high-demand products available in three unique formulations Bliss, Now, and Escape. These products have been developed for testing in Washington ahead of planned multi-state expansion.

Weekend Unlimited's executive team has a strong background in consumer packaged goods, branding, and an understanding that the modern cannabis consumer is largely new to cannabis, from professional backgrounds, and are increasingly receptive to new health and wellness options. The team understands that recreational users are more interested in derivatives that allow them to enjoy cannabis based on effects and without necessarily having to smoke flower.

Research has also shown that women are up to 15 percent more likely to purchase and consume cannabis than men, are the primary purchasers of health and wellness products, and interested in brands that engage with them.

Weekend Unlimited has re-imagined itself as a consumer packaged-goods company with CBD and THC-derived products available at retail, and has created its new WKND! flagship lifestyle brand identity to distinguish itself from the competition. The flagship brand's design resembles something you'd expect from the cosmetics industry more than what we've come to expect from pot.

Much of the packaging features striking, playful graphic images designed to evoke the unique persona of the brand. Fun pastel colors on a clean white background dominate packaging designed to stand out from the dark greens and browns favoured by most of the company's competitors. The company will pay close attention to the feedback the brand receives from Washington's retailers and customers alike in order to fine-tune the product portfolio, then replicate what they've learned in other states.

Weekend Unlimited CEO Chris Backus says, "The WKND! flagship brand has had a terrific reception to date. Whether it be from packaging companies that have seen everything the industry has to offer, or retailers we are presenting to, the response to the brand and its application to recreational lifestyle applications has given everyone tremendous confidence that we are on the right path for the long term."

The WKND! flagship brand is just one of several to be launched as signature Weekend Unlimited brands. Backus says the next one out the gate will have a different feel and target a different demographic, building on the company's Orchard Heights brand. Located in central Washington, The Orchard Heights property in Washington State provides inspiration for the next brand to be launched. The Company has announced a strategic alliance with Emerald City Cultivation to diversify its product offering, expand its distribution chain, and greatly increase its overall production capacity.

To keep abreast of their progress in Washington State and the new developments sure to be announced soon, keep watching this page and visit https://www.weekendunlimited.com/.

