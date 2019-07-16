Course5 Compete Among New Technologies Turbocharging Market & Competitive Intelligence Providers: Report by Independent Research Firm

Compete included as a hybrid M&CI provider for Retail, Tech, and others

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Compete is included among the most important Market & Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) solutions in Forrester's Landscape Overview report: New Tech: Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) Solutions, Q1 2019.

The report categorizes leading M&CI vendors as software platform vendors, hybrid providers, or primarily services providers. Course5 Compete is listed as a hybrid provider, a company that sells SAAS solutions either for marketing actions or bundled with its solutions. 'Compete' is one of Course5 Intelligence's suite of products and solutions that drive digital transformation for businesses using analytics, insights, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

One of the key takeaways from the Forrester report is that AI is supercharging M&CI capabilities, as emerging competitive intelligence platforms augment human intelligence with AI assist, including machine learning, text analytics, and cognitive search. Course5 Compete uses machine learning and other forms of AI to help product and marketing teams track real-time competitor activity and market trends on 5 P's (product, price, placement, promotion, people/perception).

Course5 Compete has a strong presence in Retail (Single & Multi Brand, Fashion), Technology, and CPG (Groceries, Pet Food, other vital categories) with a global coverage including North America, Latin America, China, UK, Europe, China, India and other APAC countries. Direct-to-consumer initiatives are on the rise, and many of Course5 Compete's current customers are seeing competitive differentiation with an ability to make decisions and maximize revenue and profitability.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, "Course5 Compete is a critical tool for success in the fast paced world of digital commerce. We are pleased to be included in this report as we think it shows our efforts in applying AI and technology to solve real business needs for organizations are being recognized."

