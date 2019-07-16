AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.: AsclepiX Therapeutics Selected to Present at Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) at the American Society for Retinal Surgeons (ASRS) Annual Conference

To Provide Update on AXT107 Duration of Efficacy Maintained for Over Thirteen Months to Date in Animal Models

AXT107 Inhibits VEGF and Activates Tie2 with Potential Once Yearly Dosing

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to discover, design, develop, and deliver novel peptides to treat serious retinal disease and cancer, was selected to present at the OIS during the ASRS meeting on July 25th, 2019 in Chicago, IL. The company will provide an update on AXT107, its lead product that inhibits VEGF and activates Tie2, as a monotherapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is scheduled to enter the clinic in a Phase I / II trial in mid 2020.

Details of the presentation:

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Time: 9:16 a.m. CDT

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

Location: At Water Tower Place, 160 E Pearson St, Chicago

About AXT107

AXT107 is a potential best in class agent that inhibits VEGF and activates Tie2 as monotherapy for diabetic macular edema (DME). AXT107 is derived from a cryptic peptide within collagen IV that works by activating naturally existing, homeostatic mechanisms of angiogenesis that have evolved over millions of years. AXT107 was found to work through these mechanisms after it was identified using artificial intelligence (AI) to "mine" the proteome for anti-angiogenic peptide sequences and selected as a drug candidate for its strong efficacy. Due to its long duration of action, AXT107 can potentially be dosed as only 1 intravitreal injection per year to dramatically reduce the treatment burden associated with standard therapies. AXT107 has demonstrated superiority and greater durability to Eylea in animal models, along with an excellent safety profile in animal and toxicology studies for 15 months.

About AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.

AsclepiX Therapeutics Inc. is a biologics company using computational biology and artificial intelligence to identify potent peptide regulators of vascular and cellular homeostasis. The clinical candidate peptides discovered by AsclepiX tap into these naturally existing self-regulating mechanisms, evolved over millions of years, that the body uses to maintain homeostasis and thus restore and maintain health. AXT107, the lead clinical candidate, has a unique mechanism of action that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and activates Tie2, two clinically proven pathways of diseases of the retina, and has the potential to transform the treatment of ocular diseases with best in class efficacy and a long duration of action that could support once yearly dosing. AXT107 is poised to enter the clinic in a Phase I / II trial in mid 2020. Learn more at www.asclepix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc. products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor contact:

Julia Balanova

balanova@soleburytrout.com

646-378-2936

