Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their new downloadable article on a comprehensive guide to customer segmentation. This FREE supplement highlights how businesses can devise the right marketing approach with customer segmentation analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005380/en/

Comprehensive guide to customer segmentation (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the evolving customer needs and expectations, creating personalized marketing campaigns and devising value maximization strategies have become imperative for businesses to improve brand loyalty and customer engagement. This necessitates businesses to effectively segment their customer base and target lucrative customer groups. This is where the role of customer segmentation analysis comes into play. By leveraging customer segmentation analysis, businesses can identify the most profitable customer segments and assess changes in customer expectations to devise effective sales and marketing approaches.

With rapidly evolving customer needs and expectations, it is becoming vital for businesses to make marketing and promotion more organized and targeted. Are you facing difficulties in efficiently segmenting your customers? If yes, Infiniti Research can help. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions will help you build targeted marketing campaigns to maximize customer engagement.

5 Step Guide to Effective Customer Segmentation

Conduct customer surveys

The initial phase of customer segmentation analysis involves analyzing customer needs and requirements. Conducting customer surveys can help businesses understand the needs of their customers and identify the gaps in their product and service offerings. In addition to understanding the needs and demands of customers, conducting customer surveys can even help businesses to devise value maximization strategies to enhance CX.

Choose the type of segmentation

There are four major types of customer segmentation such as geographic, demographic, psychographic, and behavioral segmentation. After determining the needs and demands of their customers by conducting customer surveys, businesses need to categorize customers into these four segments based on their objectives and goals.

Identify lucrative customer segments

After categorizing customers into various segments in step two, the next phase involves identifying the profitable customer segments and targeting them. To analyze lucrative customer segments, businesses can conduct demo marketing and sales campaign and monitor the results. Conducting demo campaigns will help businesses to further segment customers into smaller groups based on their engagement.

Focusing on lucrative customer segments helps businesses generate higher sales and revenue. Contact us to know how our solutions will help you identify lucrative customer segments and efficiently utilize the marketing budget.

Devise the right marketing approach

By identifying profitable customer segments, businesses can create compelling sales and marketing strategies and optimize promotional strategies for lucrative customer segments. However, before devising the marketing approach, businesses also need to consider the channels preferred by customers for making purchases. Also, analyzing competitors' marketing and sales approaches can help businesses to devise an efficient marketing plan.

Test and iterate

With evolving customer needs and demands, continuously monitoring the results and making changes in the marketing plan becomes imperative for businesses. To efficiently make changes in marketing approaches, businesses need to periodically conduct customer segmentation approaches.

Interested to gain more insights into our services and learn the benefits of leveraging our customer segmentation analysis solutions? Request for more info!

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005380/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us