Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") (NEO: CCHW, OTCQX: CCHWF, FSE: 3LP), one of the largest fully-integrated operators in the global medical cannabis industry with licenses across the US and the EU, is pleased to announce that its Euro denominated shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and are trading under the symbols FSE: 3LP and WKN: A2PL68.

"Columbia Care is now trading on three liquid, global markets including the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Europe, the NEO Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX in the United States, offering broad access to the Company's shares for institutional and retail investors across the globe in their local currencies and markets," said Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer for Columbia Care. "Our FSE listing is an important step in the Company's growth and will allow European investors to invest in a Euro denominated share on a major European market. This will enable European investors and capital allocators to more easily participate in our success as we continue to expand Columbia Care's global leadership in the cannabis industry."

The FSE is one of the world's largest trading markets for equity securities and with share turnover of approximately 90%, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges making it one of the largest marketplaces for securities in the world. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading. For more information about the FSE, please visit https://deutsche-borse.com

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005284/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Gary F. Santo, Jr.

Investor Relations

+1.212.271.0915

ir@col-care.com



Media:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.751.4361

jo@lifescipublicrelations.com