Chronic sinusitis and bacteria-caused sinus infections are the most prevalent health issues witnessed in various countries. Sinus dilation is one of the safest and most-effective procedures for the treatment of sinus problems such as chronic sinusitis. Though non-surgical options such as decongestants, nasal steroids, antibiotics, and oral steroids can also be used to treat sinus problems, chronic sinusitis patients become resistant to these treatment options. This leads to the need for sinus surgery, driving the demand for sinus dilation devices. With the growing prevalence of chronic sinusitis, the demand for these devices will increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents, and surgical instruments) and procedure (standalone sinus dilation and hybrid sinus dilation).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sinus dilation devices market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Intersect ENT, Inc., Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Smith Nephew plc, and Stryker, competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Technological advances in sinusitis treatment is one of the factors that will drive sinus dilation devices market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are employing various technologies to develop better sinusitis treatment procedures and devices. They have integrating camera and telescopic technologies to the existing endoscopes, which has led to the emergence of image-guided surgery. Additionally, they are also focusing on developing methods for better drainage that not only minimizes side effects but also maintains minimal recovery time," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five sinus dilation devices market vendors

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc. has only one operating segment and its key offerings include: PROPEL Sinus Implant, PROPEL Mini Dissolvable Sinus Implant, and PROPEL Contour Sinus Implant.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. runs its operations through three segments: pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The company's key offerings for this market include RELIEVA SCOUT Multi-Sinus Dilation System, RELIEVA SPINPLUS Balloon Sinuplasty System, RELIEVA ULTIRRA Sinus Balloon Catheter, RELIEVA Spin Balloon Sinuplasty System, RELIEVA SPINPLUS NAV Balloon Sinuplasty System, INSPIRA AIR Balloon Dilation System, and RELIEVA FLEX Sinus Guide Catheter

Medtronic

Medtronic runs its operations through four segments: cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offering are NuVent EM Balloon Sinus Dilation System and Hydrodebrider Endoscopic Sinus Irrigation System.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation runs its operations through three segments: medical, scientific solutions, and imaging. The company's key offerings are 4 mm ULTRA Sinuscopes, Rigid HD 4mm Sinuscopes, and ENDORIZON SINUSCOPE.

Smith Nephew plc

Smith Nephew plc runs its operations through three segments: orthopaedics, sports medicine ent, and advanced wound management. The company's key offering includes VENTERA, which is a balloon dilation system, offering a simple alternative to more cumbersome sinus surgical solutions. This system is similar to standard ENT surgical instruments and is a natural fit for the sinus surgery toolkit.

Stryker

Stryker runs its operations through three segments: medsurg, orthopaedics, and neurotechnology and spine. The company's key offerings include XprESS LoProfile ENT dilation system, XprESS Ultra ENT dilation system, FocESS sinuscopes, MiniFESS sphenoid seeker/freer, and MiniFESS Light Seeker sinus confirmation tool.

