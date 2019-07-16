Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. and a leading telecommunications operator in Japan, has validated Sequans' Monarch chip for NB-IoT operation on its network.

"Sequans Monarch is one of the most mature solutions in the industry," said Hironobu Tamba, vice president, head of Smart IoT Division, SoftBank Corp. "The validation of Monarch for NB-IoT operation is an achievement is of key importance, especially for customers who want to deploy battery-powered IoT devices, such as meters and sensors, cost-effectively."

"New NB-IoT devices based on Monarch can now launch quickly with this official stamp of approval from SoftBank," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Our customers are getting ready to launch a wide range of very interesting IoT devices, including a children's tracker and a smart city security device, and we look forward to seeing them come to life very soon."

Validation on the SoftBank network proves Monarch's reliability and technological excellence as an NB-IoT chip solution. Sequans' Monarch is the world's most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. It provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM in a single package. Monarch also supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp.

The validation of Monarch for NB-IoT operation follows validation for LTE-M operation received from SoftBank last year.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

