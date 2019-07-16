sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,73 Euro		-0,695
-1,60 %
WKN: 891624 ISIN: JP3436100006 Ticker-Symbol: SFT 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,58
43,035
14:21
42,61
42,935
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR0,825+1,23 %
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42,73-1,60 %
FN Beta