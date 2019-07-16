Rekor Systems, Inc. Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Software Partner Program to Apply Deep Learning to Video Streams

Applications Include Public Safety, Traffic Management and Resource Optimization

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor"), a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems, announced today it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis Software Partner Program ("NVIDIA Metropolis") and is leveraging NVIDIA Graphic Processing Units ("GPU") to accelerate its OpenALPR vehicle recognition software. NVIDIA Metropolis is an intelligent video analytics platform that spans multiple NVIDIA products operating on a unified architecture.

NVIDIA Metropolis is paving the way for the creation of AI cities, making them safer and smarter by applying deep learning to video streams for applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. Rekor joins more than 100 NVIDIA AI City partner companies that are already providing products and applications using deep learning on its GPUs.

Through the power of NVIDIA AI and GPUs, Rekor's sophisticated and revolutionary machine-learning enabled software not only scans and recognizes thousands of license plates per hour on multiple lanes with accuracy rates exceeding 99 percent, but also identifies vehicle make, model, color, and body type. Within an AI City environment, Rekor's vehicle recognition software and systems, operating on NVIDIA GPUs, can be used for law enforcement, security, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty.

Rekor's Chief Science Officer Mathew Hill commented, "We are proud to be a part of NVIDIA's Metropolis Software Partner Program to further expand their thriving ecosystem. Together, we're taking advantage of the more than 1 billion video cameras that will be in cities by the year 2020 to solve a dizzying array of problems."

Rekor's software can turn any IP camera into a vehicle recognition camera that serves as a collection point for license plate and vehicle information such as make, model, and color. This AI-based product achieves 99.02% accuracy, analyzes large volumes of data, and finds corresponding correlations for public safety, traffic management and resource optimization use.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed (REKR) Delaware company, is the parent of Maryland-based Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, "Move Over" law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, and red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size of the market for global ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

