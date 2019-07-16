Accelerated Demand for Technology Innovation in Alternative Investment Funds Driving Global Growth

Mercatus, a leading asset and investment management platform for alternative investors and asset managers, today announced the opening of its European Headquarters in London, UK and the addition of Chris Webb as Senior Director leading the office in London. Chris was formerly a Global Director of Strategic Business Growth at FIS, with a deep focus on, and expertise in, alternative investments.

"As Alternative fund managers and investors across Europe continue to embrace technology and data as a competitive weapon to drive future accelerated growth, we're putting our resources in some of the largest markets. Our London office will be a critical hub for our workings in the UK, expanding upon our other offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Austin, Rome and Pune, India," said Haresh Patel CEO of Mercatus. "We will continue to expand our local presence across Europe and Asia as our customers have deal and asset management teams in 118 countries with $540B AUM operating within the Mercatus platform."

"Current solutions in the market are dated for the needs of today's Alternative investors. I knew when I saw what Mercatus could do what they can solve that this modern approach was a game-changer for the industry," said Chris Webb, Senior Director of Mercatus Europe. "I'm thrilled to be part of the fast-growing Mercatus team and a key driver of its European expansion. I know Mercatus will have a significant impact on how real asset investing evolves in the years to come."

Mercatus systematizes and centralizes asset, fund, and portfolio data to give investors and asset owners accurate, real-time analytics on performance, risk, ESG, and more. Mercatus' research, based on more than $540B in assets and investments globally, shows clear trends in data-driven intelligence and automation tied to superior investment returns.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset and investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the leading global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $540B of assets and investments across 113 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.

