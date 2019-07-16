The Louvre, which hosts more than 10 million visitors annually, is revamping its digital strategy with the help of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). The initiative demonstrates the Louvre's ongoing commitment to enhance the way it welcomes visitors and promotes its collections through a complete review of the museum experience for the general public, academics, scientists, researchers and employees of the museum.

Accenture Interactive, the Experience Agency, is helping the Louvre define its strategic plan as part of a pro-bono corporate citizenship initiative that began more than 15 years ago.

Claude Chaffiotte, managing director for Accenture Interactive in France and Benelux, said: "The Louvre's top management has placed visitors, employees, professionals and researchers at the center of its strategic planning. Accenture Interactive, the Experience Agency, is helping the museum leverage the latest technological innovations to identify and implement a range of initiatives that can make the experience for each type of visitor to the Louvre as unique as the museum itself."

The strategic plan identifies digital innovations that would enable the Louvre to achieve its three key priorities:

Enrich the visitor experience before, during and after their visit to the Louvre;

Develop tools to help employees better interact with visitors and perform their work more efficiently; and

Enhance the knowledge sharing and exposure of the Louvre's art collections with the general public, as well as with scientists and others in the research community, whether in-person at the museum or through the Internet.

The strategic plan represents a continuation of Accenture's long-term support for the Louvre. Since 2001, Accenture and the Accenture Foundation have been providing expertise and resources to the museum in critical areas including strategy development, project management, technological innovations and experience design. For example, Accenture is helping the Louvre revamp its website, and has also helped the museum launch a mobile application using augmented reality for the Petite Galerie and implemented a new ticketing system.

About Musée du Louvre

The Louvre in Paris opened in 1793, after the French Revolution, and from the very beginning was intended to provide inspiration for contemporary art. Courbet, Picasso, Dalí and so many others came to its hallowed halls to admire the old masters, copy them, immerse themselves in masterpieces and improve and fuel their own art. As an ancient royal residence, the Louvre is inextricably linked to eight centuries of French history. As a universal museum, its collections, among the best in the world, span many millennia and miles, from the Americas to Asia. Over 35,000 artworks are grouped into eight curatorial departments, including universally-admired works such as the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and the Venus de Milo. With over 10.2 million guests in 2018, the Louvre is the world's most visited museums.

