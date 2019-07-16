CE Marked Bi-Flow is the only cannula designed to prevent leg ischemia during cardiac procedures requiring femoral artery cannulation

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today launched its innovative arterial femoral cannula, Bi-Flow, designed to prevent limb ischemia during cardiac surgery.

LivaNova Bi-Flow received CE Mark earlier this year and is the only bidirectional arterial cannula designed to prevent leg ischemia during cardiac surgery procedures requiring femoral artery cannulation. In a clinical study, Bi-Flow was easily inserted and removed without complications and was proven to provide simultaneous systemic and distal perfusion of the limb in a safe and reproducible way.1

Leg ischemia is caused by compromised blood flow to a lower limb and can affect up to 11% of patients undergoing complex cardiac surgery procedures.2 Consequences can include higher mortality, higher morbidity and longer hospital stays.3

The first procedure in Europe using a Bi-Flow cannula was performed by Patrick Perier M.D., FACS, at the Cardiovascular Center of Bad Neustadt, Germany. "I truly believe that Bi-Flow has the potential to become the new standard of care to prevent limb ischemia and its devastating effects in complex cases requiring femoral cannulation," said Dr. Perier. "Where other approaches act as mere workarounds, Bi-Flow ensures leg perfusion and through its unique features allows us to protect the leg in a safe, easy and reproducible way, further improving patient outcomes."

The innovative, patented and award-winning design of the bidirectional cannula incorporates a unique shoulder and downstream perfusion channel that enables continuous and reliable blood flow down the femoral artery. At the same time, an open tip design ensures adequate systemic perfusion for the whole body.

"Limb ischemia is an often-underestimated potential side effect of femoral artery cannulation, and it can have dramatic consequences," said Alistair Simpson, LivaNova General Manager of Cardiac Surgery. "We are proud to launch this innovative cannula that offers a safe and easy way to prevent complications for our patients, especially during minimally invasive, redo and other complex cardiac surgery procedures."

Bi-Flow is now available in Europe, Canada and other select countries in one size (19 fr), and is currently in pre-market notification for the U.S. The line will expand next year with more sizes and a version validated for Extracorporeal Life Support to address long-term procedures.

For more information on the Bi-Flow bidirectional cannula, visit www.bi-flow.livanova.com

Important Safety Information

For professional use. Please contact LivaNova through the Company website to receive instructions for use containing full prescribing information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events. Not approved in all geographies. Consult your labeling.

