AVSystem proves its leadership in the field of IoT Device Management yet again with the Coiote IoT Device Management platform achieving high rankings in MachNation's 2019 IoT Device Management ScoreCard.

MachNation's IoT Device Management ScoreCard ranked 15 vendors in the following categories: lifecycle management, architecture and security, integration and business and strategy. Coiote IoT Device Management received high marks in the rating categories, thus clearly proving its leading position in the market.

The platform was especially praised for bulk management capabilities, interoperability testing as well as overall flexibility and architecture. Read about the details of MachNation's evaluation of the platform.

One of the important takeaways from this year's ScoreCard is that LwM2M is frequently mentioned throughout the report. This is yet another demonstration of the fact that the technology is becoming the predominant standard for managing IoT devices. AVSystem is the leading provider of products supporting LwM2M (including newest 1.1 version), with products for both the client (Anjay SDK) and server side (Coiote IoT Device Management).

"MachNation's ScoreCard is a perfect analysis of the IoT Device Management market. We're very happy that such valuable insights about this rapidly changing IoT space are shared with the public and we are honored to be considered a leader," says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem.

"MachNation continues to see strong demand from enterprises and service providers for scalable, flexible, and well-designed IoT device management. We are delighted to find leading vendors that continue to offer the capabilities needed by customers," says Josh Taubenheim, Technology Analyst at MachNation.

About AVSystem

No IoT deployment is successful without proper device management this is what AVSystem stands for. We help companies around the globe deliver better quality of service thanks to our best-in-class device management solutions. We also focus on WiFi VAS and indoor location as well as systems for SDN and NFV. In addition to creating software, we actively participate in the standardization process of the Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) standard to enable secure device management in the IoT ecosystem. More than 100 companies worldwide, including some of the world's largest mobile network operators, rely on AVSystem to expedite their IoT service deployments. Learn more at www.avsystem.com.

