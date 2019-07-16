ProcureAM: Procure Space ETF (UFO) Celebrates 3 Months of Trading

ETF Continues to Garner Interest as 50-year Anniversary of Historic Lunar Landing Approaches

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / The Procure Space ETF (NYSE Arca: UFO), the inaugural fund launched by innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer ProcureAM, recently celebrated three months of trading. Launched on April 11, UFO is the world's first ETF to offer investors pure-play exposure to the burgeoning global space economy.

This milestone is achieved as the space industry gears up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing on July 20, 2019. The Apollo 11 mission launched on July 16, 1969, and marked the first manned spaceflight to land on the moon.

"The successful launch and landing of Apollo 11 captivated the world at the height of the Space Race," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "Half a century later, the space industry is once again at a critical inflection point amid reinvigorated public interest, positive governmental policy, rapid technological innovation and a multitude of other drivers. All signs point to a new era of space exploration, and UFO provides investors with an easy way to potentially capitalize on this trend."

As of July 12, UFO has attracted $10.02 million, roughly quadrupling assets under management since launch.

UFO tracks (before fees and expenses) the S-Network Space Index, the first Certified Space Data Product to be recognized by the nonprofit Space Foundation. Supporting the pure-play nature of UFO, 80% of index constituents are required to generate the majority of their revenue directly from space-related activities across multiple industries.

For more information on UFO and ProcureAM, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

The S-Network Space Index is designed to serve as a fair, impartial, rules-based and transparent measure of the performance of global space industry equities. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

