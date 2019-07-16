FogChain Corp.: FogChain Selected One of the 30 Best Small Companies to Watch in 2019

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp. ("FogChain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of the 30 Best Small Companies to Watch in 2019 by The Silicon Review, a leading global business technology publication.

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business technology professionals. Its community members include thought-leading CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with hundreds of thousands of other IT professionals. It is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, and is a neutral source for technology decision makers globally.

"FogChain has diligently worked at creating and launching its Trident platform and is quickly becoming recognized as a leading innovator for software development lifecycle solutions. Being named by The Silicon Review as one of the Top 30 Small Companies to Watch is truly an honor, especially considering the large universe of companies they could select from and their global reach. We're very thankful for this achievement as well as to the FogChain team and our amazing clients for helping make this happen," stated James Cerna, CEO of FogChain.

Read the article at The Silicon Review here.

About The Silicon Review

Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Strategic CIO, Software, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Infrastructure, Government and Healthcare. Each one of these verticals is managed by a dedicated subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, journalists, consultants, industry analysts and other Silicon Review members to provide timely, accurate and informative articles that lead to spirited discussions.

Visit https://thesiliconreview.com to learn more.

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. With its high-performance application development, testing and monitoring platform, Trident, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. The explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space places FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture as a leading ecosystem of tools and resources for developers that bridge devices, operating systems and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the global software development market.

Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

FogChain Media Contact:

Investor Relations info@fogchaininc.com (415) 745-8650

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms and conditions of the Transaction; use of funds; and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Reference Source: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/an-interview-with-james-cerna-fogchain-corp-ceo-we-re-introducing-the-next-generation-of-software-development-and-application-lifecycle-management-services-tools/

Source: FogChain Corp.

