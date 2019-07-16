Blue Trading Systems (BTS) today announced the expansion of their market connectivity coverage to include the futures exchanges operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). Futures traders are now able to leverage Blue Trading Systems' low latency trading platform, BTS Spark, to trade products on ICE Futures U.S. and ICE Futures Europe, which together offer access to a broad range of global energy, financial and agricultural markets.

The BTS Spark platform includes ultra-low latency spreading and an algo system with sub 10 microsecond response times. In addition, the BTS API allows customers to develop their own algorithms and combine them with the plethora of algos provided in Spark, all while retaining complete control of their Intellectual Property. BTS Spark is the most cost-effective and practical solution for verifiably better fill quality available today, allowing the trader to control their own update schedule and maintain control over server hardware.

Blue Trading Systems has been providing derivatives trading and risk analytics software to firms looking for a competitive edge for over a decade. They have established relationships with top-tier FCMs and industry-leading service providers such as BornTec and GuavaTech to offer clients various ways to access BTS Spark. With the ICE expansion, BTS is connected to one of the largest derivatives markets in the world.

"We are thrilled that ICE has recognized our commitment to provide a high quality, low latency solution for futures traders," said Kevin Darby, Managing Partner, Blue Trading Systems. "By offering access to ICE's futures markets, we will continue to develop a platform that sets the bar in futures trading and enhances our customer's trading operations. We believe that ICE's impressive mix of products offers outstanding opportunity for both our buy-side and proprietary trading customers."

