Goonhilly Earth Station has been at the forefront of technology since the dawn of the space age. Submer Technologies is partnering with Goonhilly and 2CRSI to bring high-performance computing (HPC) to The Edge of Space.

The Goonhilly site has a rich history as a center of communication. Ancient standing stones placed eons ago still mark important locations. And not only is this site home to the space tracking and communications center used during the Apollo Moon Missions, it's still a major satellite receiving station and the landing spot for trans-Atlantic internet cables serving the UK and Europe.

Where Earth, Space, the Internet Meet

On July 18th, Goonhilly Earth Station launches a commercial datacenter focused on HPC applications to help customers perform research and process data as close to the source as possible. And their renewable energy platform allows companies to achieve their technology objectives while boosting their green-energy and carbon-neutral credentials. These qualifications make Goonhilly the ultimate Edge location sitting at the only point where earth, space, and internet meet.

As an innovator in hyper-efficient immersion cooling technology, Submer is partnering with Goonhilly and 2CRSI a leading international provider of HPC server hardware to provide solutions with higher performance at less than half the energy consumption of traditional datacenters. A SmartPod immersion cooling system installed on-site will be running processor-intensive simulations using 2CRSI servers equipped with the latest Nvidia* and AMD** chipsets to showcase the future of hyper-efficient datacenters during a series of special events over the next several months.

About Submer Technologies

We believe that our digital world can be safer, more efficient, less expensive, and environmentally friendly. Submer Technologies is solving the biggest problems of datacenter, HPC, hyperscale, and edge applications to make that future possible. The SmartPod Immersion Cooling System is the first step on that journey. Launched in 2015, their multinational team has a passion to create these next-generation platforms.

