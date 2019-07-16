Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.: Wieland Group and Global Brass and Copper Complete Merger

SCHAUMBURG, IL and ULM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Wieland-Werke AG ("Wieland Group") and Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) ("Global Brass and Copper" or the "Company" or "GBC") today announced that they have completed their previously announced merger.

Transaction completed as planned in second half of 2019

On April 10, 2019, Wieland Group and Global Brass and Copper signed a Merger Agreement, in which Wieland Group acquired Global Brass and Copper. This agreement was subject to a number of closing conditions, all of which have now been met, including approval by Global Brass and Copper stockholders and antitrust clearances, and the acquisition has now been completed.

Global Brass and Copper shares to be delisted

Upon closing, Global Brass and Copper became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wieland Group, and each outstanding share of Global Brass and Copper common stock was converted into the right to receive $44.00 in cash. As a result, Global Brass and Copper shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange prior to market open today and will be delisted.

The new Wieland Group

The merger combines two highly complementary businesses with diverse product offerings across copper and copper alloy strip and sheet, rod, foil, wire, tube, fabricated components and engineered products.

Together, the combined company has a leading manufacturing, service and distribution network consisting of over 90 facilities and about 9,000 employees, serving a wide variety of industries, creating value to customers in North America, Europe and Asia and offering exciting growth opportunities for its employees.

The shared focus on safety and operational excellence, technology, R&D and providing innovative products, services and solutions will enable the new Wieland Group to collaborate in unique ways with customers world-wide. In addition, the newly combined company will be even better positioned to contribute to a number of megatrends, including eMobility, connectivity, sustainability and recycling.

About Wieland

Wieland is one of the world's leading suppliers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products. With a global network of production sites, service and trading companies, the company offers a broad product, technology and service portfolio. From prototype to series production, Wieland develops solutions for automotive, electronics, refrigeration, air conditioning and other industries. Wieland uses high-performance copper materials to drive the success of its B2B customers in future-oriented fields such as eMobility, connectivity and urbanization. High technical competence, customer-oriented thinking and sustainability determine their actions and have been the basis of the company's success since 1820.

