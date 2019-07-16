sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,028 Euro		-0,008
-21,43 %
WKN: A2AH8W ISIN: CA30734R1001 Ticker-Symbol: F0R 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAR RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,031
0,041
17:00
0,025
0,047
17:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAR RESOURCES LTD
FAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FAR RESOURCES LTD0,028-21,43 %
FN Beta