BurstIQ, Inc.: BurstIQ Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Best Practice Award for Healthcare Data Management

The respected research and consulting firm will present BurstIQ with the prestigious award at its Best Practice Awards Gala this week

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019?/ BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain platform solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that the global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has awarded BurstIQ with the 2019 Best Practice Award for Healthcare Data Management.

In its report, Frost & Sullivan cites BurstIQ's blockchain-based approach to managing and sharing health data as a key driver for the company's success. The report notes that "BurstIQ's innovative capability of enabling multi- owner definitions and privacy permission rules, while handling the critical health data of each individual, will make the company a popular choice among stakeholders in the healthcare industry. …Frost & Sullivan believes that BurstIQ's proprietary blockchain platform will have a significant impact on the healthcare industry in the long term.

The BurstIQ Platform and health data network enable individual data sovereignty and privacy while supporting the healthcare industry's need to access and share large, complex and highly sensitive data sets. The company provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) services to health systems, payers, digital health providers, biopharma and life science companies, health information exchanges (HIEs), public agencies and sovereign nations.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan gives the award to the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable a global health data network through which healthcare businesses and individuals can access, control, monetize and gain insights from their health data. The company provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions to healthcare institutions, insurers life sciences/pharma companies and government agencies at the state, national and international level.

