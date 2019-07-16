Neeyamo Inc.: Neeyamo Partners With SAP(R) SuccessFactors(R) to Provide Bundled Human Resource Outsourcing Services to Multinationals

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Neeyamo Inc., an SAP partner, and reseller for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, announced the expansion of its service portfolio to provide HR outsourcing services powered by SAP SuccessFactors solutions as a part of the SAP Cloud BPO. Neeyamo, a market leader in providing platform-enabled human resources (HR) and payroll solutions, will offer a bundled integrated solution suite for its customers through this global partnership.

Over the years, Neeyamo has built a strong portfolio of clients with its extensive knowledge and deep domain expertise in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, transforming the way HR works, creating a smooth experience for employees. Neeyamo can now integrate its point-HR solutions, such as NeeyamoWorks Pay, Time, Absence, Expense, Service Desk, and HR Compliance, to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, filling possible grey spaces, thereby providing organizations with a truly global HR information system (HRIS) suite. Its proven capability in supporting customers with HR services across the hire to retire cycle positions Neeyamo as a holistic HR outsourcing (HRO) partner.

"With this partnership, Neeyamo can offer end-to-end HR and payroll outsourcing services to its customers powered by the SAP Cloud Platform," said Vivek Khanna, Chief Client Partner at Neeyamo. "This offering will enable a customer to have a unified and truly global solution that simplifies, consolidates and streamlines HR and payroll processes across the globe without compromising on the accuracy and quality of services."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a complete provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. Neeyamo, an SAP partner providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, offers implementations of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, on-demand administration and extensions to customers' solutions using SAP Cloud Platform extensions for SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Neeyamo also offers full-scope HR services including global payroll solutions to 150+ countries and background verification services in 190+ countries. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com

