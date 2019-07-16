Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is Now Available!

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB: SMTI) Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company"), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced that BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser ("BIAKOS") is now available for distribution.

Sanara focuses on developing and commercializing products in the areas of skin and wound care, including biofilm management. Over 90% of chronic wounds contain polymicrobial biofilms which can have a significant impact on wound healing, by contributing to bacterial infection, inflammation, and delayed wound healing. Biofilm management is a critical step in the wound healing process and effective antimicrobial products must be able to target a wide variety of microorganisms while being safe and gentle.

BIAKOS is an FDA-cleared and patented composition that effectively disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm microbes. BIAKOS is intended for mechanical removal of debris, dirt, foreign materials, and microorganisms from wounds including stage I-IV pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, first and second-degree burns as well as grafted and donor sites. BIAKOS is effective in killing free-floating microbes, immature, and mature bacterial biofilms such as MRSA and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and fungal biofilms such as Candida albicans. In addition, BIAKOS safety studies show that it is non-cytotoxic, non-irritating, and non-sensitizing to healthy skin and assists in the normal wound healing process.

The Company is encouraged by the results of over twenty wound care clinicians using combination treatments of BIAKOS and HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen on in excess of 100 patients with chronic wounds. The following quote from a South Central general surgeon that specializes in wound care sums of the feedback from many: "having the ability to manage biofilm/bioburden while simultaneously facilitating granulation tissue helps to provide an advantageous wound healing environment."

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We continue to seek long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that complement our existing portfolio and provide more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech Inc. sells and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI).

For more information, visit sanaramedtech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

