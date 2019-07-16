NexusTek Ascends to Number 22 on 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 List

Record growth fuels 2018 MSP of the Year's continued rise among upper echelon of cloud and managed IT services providers worldwide

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / NexusTek today announced its position as number 22 on the Channel Futures' 2019 MSP 501 list, an annual, prestigious ranking of the world's leading cloud and managed IT services providers.

MSPs named to the 2019 MSP 501 list have distinguished themselves among the largest pool of applicants the MSP 501 has ever received. Last year was a record-breaking year in terms of the number and quality of submissions, and 2019 saw a 35 percent increase in applications from 2018.

"To be recognized as one of the world's foremost managed services providers by an authoritative industry voice like Channel Futures is a tremendous honor," said NexusTek CEO, Mike Jenner. "In 2018, NexusTek achieved record growth. This success not only validates the efficacy of our strategic roadmap, but also reflects the continued fulfillment of our promise to provide better services to our valued clients."

NexusTek empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in local markets across the U.S. and Canada with best-in-class IT solutions at an affordable price, and without complexity. Limited by neither geographic footprint nor technological acumen, NexusTek enables SMBs to access cloud and IT services otherwise available to only large enterprises.

Competition in this year's MSP 501 was fierce and those named to the list have shown commitment to taking calculated risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market.

NexusTek recently introduced four flexible MSP plans with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which businesses can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets. Reimagining how managed IT services are delivered and consumed has furthered NexusTek's ability to support SMBs looking to stay ahead of their competition by adopting the latest technologies to help drive their business and improve cost efficiencies.

NexusTek's national workforce is comprised of hundreds of tenured and skilled IT professionals who bring extensive experience in cyber security, IT support and helping businesses migrate mission-critical and line-of-business applications to the cloud. The company's engineers and IT consultants can architect, manage and support IT deployments in public cloud, managed private cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise is another one of NexusTek's many critical differentiators and a contributing factor to its top rank on this year's MSP 501 list.

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. As an SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, also qualifies for the GDPR Rider, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, is a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change.

