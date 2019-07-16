The global phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market size is recent approvals from regulatory bodies. Although many approved therapies are available for various types of blood cancer, the market still witnesses a huge unmet need. Chemotherapies are widely used for the treatment of several types of cancer, including lymphomas. However, chemotherapies have some limitations, which reduces patient adherence toward the treatment. Such factors have fueled exhaustive research on target therapies such as PI3K inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Several drugs have been approved, such as copanlisib (ALIQOPA) for the treatment of FL, in September 2017. Thus, recent approvals are expected to fuel the PI3K inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the reimbursement programs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market: Reimbursement Programs

The cost of PI3K inhibitors is usually high, owing to the complex manufacturing process. This has also had a negative impact on the PI3K inhibitors market for a long time. Therefore, various government bodies have started patient assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients and make these treatments available at an affordable price. Thus, the availability of reimbursement programs is expected to fuel the growth of the PI3K inhibitors market size during the forecast period.

"Apart from the availability of reimbursement programs, other factors such as the growing awareness about cancer, and the expansion of research indications will have a significant impact on the phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market by application (CLL, FL, and other indications) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW respectively. The growth of the PI3K inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to the increasing sales of PI3K inhibitors, and the increasing prevalence of several cancer indications, including CLL, FL, and breast cancer.

