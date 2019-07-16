Western Australia-based solar glass developer ClearVue has signed a deal with Taiwanese thin-film solar module manufacturer BeyondPV to set up a dedicated production line for solar strip modules at its production facility in Tainan. ASX-listed solar window developer ClearVue has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwanese manufacturer BeyondPV to design, manufacture and supply solar PV strip modules for use in its insulated glass units (IGUs), windows and smart façades. Under the agreement, BeyondPV will invest about US$3.5 million to establish a dedicated production line to produce solar ...

