Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market to Reach US$ 3.5 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Duct Type (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure and High-Pressure), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace & defense ducting market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market stakeholders and investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

The Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market: Highlights

Ducting is an integral part of the fluid conveyance system and is used in low- as well as high-pressure and high-temperature areas of fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft for civil and military applications. As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense ducting market is likely to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period to reach US$ 3.5 billion in 2024. Increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft, increasing share of wide-body aircraft in the commercial aircraft deliveries, rising aircraft fleet size, and increasing demand for lightweight ducting are the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the aerospace & defense ducting market during the forecast period, driven by increasing production rates of best-selling aircraft, such as A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB, rising aircraft fleet size, and development of high-thrust engines.

In terms of material type, composite ducting is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years, propelled by a continuous replacement of heavy metals including aluminum and stainless steel with composites in low-pressure & low-temperature and low-pressure & high-temperature applications.

Based on the duct type, high-pressure ducting is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing duct type during the forecast period. High-pressure ducts are deployed throughout the aircraft, from engines, through the fuselage, to the leading edges of the wings. Major applications of high-pressure ducting are environmental control systems (ECS), engine bleed air, thermal anti-ice systems, APU air intake/exhaust, fuel tank inerting systems, and engine starter duct systems. All the major players are using high-temperature metals, such as titanium and stainless steel, and composites to provide optimum ducting solutions.

Low-pressure ducts are widely preferred in low-pressure and low-temperature applications, such as cabin sidewall riser duct, transition duct, acoustic silencer, windscreen demisting, flight deck air distribution, flight deck instrumentation cooling, avionics ventilation, cabin recirculation, and air-conditioning supply. Composites and aluminum are the most preferred materials for low-pressure ducts.

In terms of region,North America is expected to remain the largest market for ducting in the aerospace & defense industry over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier and the presence of major ducting manufacturers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, introduction of offset policy, and increasing defense spending.

The global aerospace & defense ducting market is moderately consolidated with more than three dozen players active in the market. Major players are Eaton Aerospace, Senior Aerospace, PFW Aerospace, Arrowhead Products, Triumph Group, Zodiac Aerospace, and Unison Industries. New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies ducting market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Duct Type:

Rigid Ducts

Semi-Rigid Ducts

Flexible Ducts

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Application Type:

Airframe

Engine

Others

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Pressure Type:

Low-Pressure Ducts

High-Pressure Ducts

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Material Type:

Nickel & Alloys

Titanium & Alloys

Stainless Steel & Alloys

Composites

Others

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

