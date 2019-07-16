360Quadrants Recognizes Active.Ai, IPSoft Amelia and ComplyAdvantage as Innovators in the AI in Fintech Space

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI in Fintech solutions are used by enterprises to perform finance-related tasks that traditionally require human intelligence. These solutions leverage AI-equipped technology to allow the financial sector to design better investment strategies, swiftly detect anomalies, recognize patterns in data, implement voice recognition, and engage in thorough market analysis. Simply put, the AI in Fintech market hosts vendors that provide AI-enabled Fintech solutions.

360Quadrants the most granular comparison platform has released a quadrant on AI in Fintech Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Active.AI, IPSoft Amelia and ComplyAdvantage sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analysis and developments in AI in Fintech.

AI in Fintech Solutions Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 79 companies in the AI in Fintech Solutions space and places the top 44 of them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 44 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick, Amazon AWS Alexa, Salesforce Einstein, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite, and IBM Watson Platform as Visionary Leaders; IPSoft Amelia, ComplyAdvantage, Nuance Virtual Assistance, Inbenta InbentaBot, Digital Reasoning Conduct Surveillance as Innovators; Samsung and Microstrategy HyperIntelligence as Dynamic Differentiators; and DataRobot, Razorthink Big Brain, Numenta HTM for Stocks suite, Anodot AI Analytics, Brighterion Smart Agents, Kasisto Kai Banking, Next IT Alme, ZestFinance ZAML, Ayasdi Enterprise AI, Voyager Analytics, AlphaSense and Wallet. AI as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular AI in Fintech Solutions comparisons between vendors.

Additionally, 360Quadrants has dived deep into research and released a niche region-specific quadrant. This quadrant recognizes the top player in the market in specific regions. The regional quadrant covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Intensive research was conducted to place companies in regional quadrants based on their developments, presence-both online and physical-and support/reach in specific regions. IBM Watson, a Visionary Leader, stands strong in all regions. In North America, Active.AI and IPSoft are recognized as Innovators by 360Quadrants; whereas in Europe, Nuance Virtual Assistance is recognized as an Innovator. Active.AI is the Innovator in the Asia Pacific region; while in Latin America and MEA, 360Quadrants recognizes Inbenta InbentaBot and Nuance Virtual Assistance as Innovators.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank AI in Fintech Solutions companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 44 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only rating platform for vendors in technology space, that combines data from buyers, vendors, expert, and inhouse analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information which helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization Services, Artificial Intelligence Platform and AI in Retail.

