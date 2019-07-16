ParkHub.com: SMG Selects ParkHub as its Preferred Vendor for Parking Technology

Worldwide venue management giant partners with leading parking technology provider to enhance parking operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / SMG, the world leader in venue management has chosen the leading B2B parking technology provider, ParkHub, as the company's Preferred Vendor for parking technology. The multiyear agreement will facilitate the adoption of ParkHub's innovative solutions at SMG-managed venues across the United States.

SMG partners with numerous North American public assembly facilities, including stadiums, arenas, theaters, and exhibition/convention centers, assuming full responsibility for financial and operating management. Through the developing and promoting of integrated services, the SMG ensures facilities generate new sources of income.

ParkHub helps venues increase parking revenue and improve customer experience with streamlined parking operations and real-time data insights. ParkHub's mobile point-of-sale, Prime, accepts multiple payment options, including credit card and NFC payments (Apple Pay / Android Pay) and authenticates prepaid parking passes in real time. All transactions are sent to Portal, ParkHub's business intelligence system which reports revenue and inventory in real time on any device.

ParkHub partnered with SMG Ontario and SMG Jacksonville prior to entering the agreement and is well-placed to serve additional regions and venues that result from the formalized agreement.

"We are thrilled to work with SMG and promote our technology across their incredible portfolio of venues," said George Baker Sr., founder and CEO of ParkHub. "Our platform is built to scale and deliver at every scale - whether it's a small standalone venue or an industry titan like SMG. It is beyond gratifying to build on our partners' existing ecosystems and help them maximize our platform to garner overall success."

About SMG

Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 240 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theatres, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 20 million square feet of exhibition space and over 1.6 million sports and entertainment seats. SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. SMG Europe manages entertainment venues and food and beverage operations at locations throughout Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. For more information visit www.smgworld.com or www.smg-europe.com.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

