Vestas Wind Systems A/S: EDF Renewables and Masdar places 415 MW order in Saudi Arabia

A consortium formed by EDF Renewables and Masdar has placed a 415 MW order for the Dumat Al Jandal wind park in the Al Jouf region of Saudi Arabia. The project will be the country's first utility-scale wind park, showcasing the increasing competitiveness of wind energy globally.

The order is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the supply and installation of 99 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park.

The Dumat Al Jandal project was awarded to the consortium by the Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) in January 2019 by the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (MEIM). Once operational, it will produce electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

"I would like to thank EDF Renewables and Masdar for the strong collaboration on developing this solution where we have leveraged our extensive experience in pioneering wind markets to win the competitive auction for the country's first wind park. With our 4 MW platform's market-leading cost of energy and our expertise throughout the entire wind energy value chain, the project delivers sustainable energy and develops the region's renewable energy industry", highlights the president of Vestas Mediterranean, Eduardo Medina.

The order marks the first phase of Saudi Arabia's plan to install 7 GW of wind capacity within five years, and 16 GW by 2030. As the global wind leader with experience from more than 80 markets, Vestas has a unique position to contribute to the realisation of the country's renewable energy ambitions, which include the creation of a Hub for wind energy, the installation of new wind projects, the transfer of know-how and the development of local wind energy capabilities.

