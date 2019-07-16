ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A. ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 16.07.2019 / 17:25 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ADO PROPERTIES S.A. Société anonyme 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 16 July 2019 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 1. Details of the Issuer: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. Société anonyme 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC6- 9 ISIN: LU1250154413 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH 60311 Frankfurt am Main; Weißfrauenstraße 7, Germany 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Uni Fonds 1.41% UniFonds-net0.35% UniDeutschland XS 2.08 % FVB-Deutscher Aktienfonds 0.02% UniRak Konservativ 0.39% Bright Future Fund 0.07% BBBank Kontinuität Union 0.45% BBBank Wachstum Union 0.12% BBBank Dynamik Union 0.03% GI Portfolio I 0.05% Global Sel. Portf. II Seg. Aktien 0.11% Global Sel. Portf. I Seg. Aktien 0.03% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 08 July 2019 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuer to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 5.13% 0% 5.13- 44,194,607 on the date on % which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 4.61% 0% 4.61- previous % notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of % of shares ISIN code voting vo- (if possible) rights ting righ- ts Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi- the Transparency rect rect rect Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art of the 8 of 9 of Trans- the the paren- Tran- Tran- cy spa- spa- Law) ren- ren- cy cy Law) Law) 2,267,822 5.13- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct 2,267,822 5.13- & Indirect) % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure): N- N- % of voting rights % of voting rights T- Directly ° a- held by ultimate through financial o- control- m- controlling person or instruments held by t- led by e entity or held ultimate controlling a- (use directly by any person or entity or held l number(s) subsidiary if it directly by any o- from 1st equals or is higher subsidiary if it equals f column) than the notifiable or is higher than the b- threshold notifiable threshold o- t- h 1 Uni- 1- % 1- on 0- 0- As- 0- 0- set % % Mana- ge- ment Hol- ding AG 9. In case of proxy voting: Not applicable. 10. Additional information: ./. Company information: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 ISIN: LU1250154413 Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin Internet: https://www.ado.properties 16.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 842125 16.07.2019 ISIN LU1250154413 AXC0242 2019-07-16/17:26