sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,02 Euro		-0,70
-1,76 %
WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Ticker-Symbol: ADJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,84
39,12
17:41
38,84
39,12
17:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADO PROPERTIES SA39,02-1,76 %
FN Beta