The "Construction Regions: Regional Construction Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction Regions is the most comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly regional construction forecast available. It provides three years of forecast data (current year plus two) for all the regions of Great Britain.

For each region there is a comprehensive set of forecasts, supported by a concise piece of analysis highlighting the major factors affecting construction over the next few years.

This analysis is supported by charts, showing recent and expected key trends, and a host of related and historical data.

Construction Supporting Data

The Construction forecasts include:

Public Housing

Private Housing

Infrastructure

Public Non-Housing

Industrial

Commercial

Repair Maintenance output

Supporting data includes:

Construction sub-sector orders Housing starts:

Completions

Stock

Prices and transactions:

Local authority capital expenditure

Macro-economic forecasts

The regions covered include:

1. Yorkshire Humberside

2. North East

3. North West

4. West Midlands

5. East Midlands

6. East of England

7. London

8. South East

9. South West

10. Scotland

11. Wales

Please Note: This includes two issues, starting with the May or November issue. Each issue includes forecasts and analysis for all 11 regions of Great Britain

