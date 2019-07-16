Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2019 webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its half year financial results 2019 on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at 07:00 CEST.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day:
Date:Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under
www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.
Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830
PIN:30520345#
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
