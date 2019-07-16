BlueVenn Wins 'Data-Driven Product of the Year 2019' at London DataIQ Awards

BRISTOL, England, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVenn, the leading (and now multiple award-winning) Customer Data Platform vendor, has been announced as the winner of the best 'Data Driven Product or Service (Data Titan)' at the Data IQ 2019 awards ceremony in London.

Data IQ is a very well regarded publisher by the UK database marketing professional community, and as such a Data IQ award is one of the most coveted in the industry. It runs numerous events, seminars and publications each year with a focus and intelligence on data analytics, data science and the importance of data compliance and best practice in B2C and B2B marketing.

As the website states, the Data IQ Awards are "designed to reflect the deep skills, commitment and capabilities of individuals, teams, organisations and solutions", and this is really backed up by the exceptional panel of judges that were tasked with reviewing all the submissions.

Writing about the award win, David Reed, Chief Editor at Data IQ states: "Achieving a single view of the customer has been a long-term goal for many organisations, but it often proves costly and elusive. As a result, businesses are unable to answer simple questions accurately, such as how many customers they have. BlueVenn solves that challenge by providing a unified customer data platform (CDP) with analytical capabilities in software-as-a-service form."

BlueVenn is a CDP with many hundreds of customers across the UK, US and Europe markets that are not only benefitting from fully integrated, unified and cleansed customer data, but also from the ability for everyday marketers to use in-built customer analytics to better understand their customers. The award was presented to BlueVenn, due to the dramatic business-value that its customers are generating from the insights and analysis derived through their BlueVenn technology.

One cosmetics brand attributed 11% of its UK annual NETT operating profit to analysis that its CRM team were able to derive in BlueVenn, and action the insights to make profound changes in the business. Another UK automotive brand had achieved demonstrable increases in test drives and car sales, whilst an online bathrooms and plumbing retailer have increased the accuracy and size of their VIP customer segments, which are predicted to have profound positive impacts for the business.

Steve Klin, BlueVenn CEO, said, "We're particularly proud to receive this prestigious award because the Data IQ Awards judging panel is a very experienced and knowledgeable bunch of data professionals. It is further proof of BlueVenn's growing reputation as the most complete Customer Data Platform in the world with a unique ability to provide tangible business-wide ROI. It's why some clients have been with us for 12 to 15 years, and now as we start to see unprecedented demand for our technology we're on course to deliver a 400% uplift in new logo wins this year. This award will only enhance that interest. I must say a huge well done to everyone working in the business that passionately work hard to keep us at the forefront of an abundant technology landscape."

About BlueVenn

The BlueVenn Marketing Hub is the only Customer Data Platform that provides marketers with self-serve customer data management alongside analytics, predictive insights, customer journey orchestration and multi-touch attribution capabilities. The scalable platform is used by creates a real-time single customer view of every customer touchpoint to help businesses undertake an omnichannel transformation. BlueVenn serve customers across 12 countries with headquarters in the UK and US. Some of the 300+ brands using BlueVenn technology and expertise include Domestic and General, The Washington Post, Space NK, LV=, The White Company, Malmaison/Hotel Du Vin and Subaru.

