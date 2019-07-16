Increase in international sales: +22.6%

SaaS revenue: +10.8%

Regulatory News:

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Unaudited revenue figures under IFRS

(in €m) 2019 2018 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 1st quarter 46.3 45.1 2.7% 0.8% 2nd quarter 44.0 44.9 2.1% 7,6% 1st half 90.3 90.0 0.4% 3.3

*Acquisition of AIGA-CTAC in 2018 and adjustment of integrated revenues (excluding retail and digital activities)

Growth of subscription-based sales (SaaS): 10.5%

In the first half of 2019, Prodware posted consolidated sales of 90.3 million, up 0.4% (-3.3% on a like-for-like basis).

Growth is driven by:

new international deals, which generated a significant increase of 22.6% in sales generating 55.4 million, mainly due to the efficient sales strategy in both the Benelux and Israel,

SaaS sales, source of recurring revenue and strong margins, amounted to 17.4 million, representing 19.2% of sales.

In the first half of 2019 software revenue amounted to 29.8 million, representing 33% of activity, a slight decrease compared to the first half of 2018.

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, sales reached 44.0 million compared to 44.9 million (end date June 30, 2018) mainly due to the decrease in overall software revenue.

Moving forward…Prodware will pursue its development strategy in the second half of the year nurturing and leveraging its partnerships, both with the leading software companies and with those players specialized in digital transformation.

Next publication: 2019 half-yearly results: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019, after close of trading.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with more than 1300 employees generating €176 m in annual revenue in 2018. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPIs Prodware is a responsible company and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005766/en/

Contacts:

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard

Chief Financial Officer

T: 0979 999 000

investisseurs@prodware.fr

PRESS

Gilles Broquelet

CAP VALUE

T: 01 80 81 50 01

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr