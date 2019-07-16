SONOVEIN echotherapy now available to patients in the UK

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy in particular in varicose veins, today announces the first commercial agreement for the SONOVEIN solution, allowing the start of routine varicose vein echotherapy as a high-end offering in the prestigious vein clinic The Whiteley Clinic London, UK.

Sold as a pay-per-use model a SONOVEIN system should, after a ramp up period, generate per site over 200 000€ annually, generating recurrent high free cash flow. David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion declares: "Only a few weeks after obtaining the CE marking for the SONOVEIN solution, our operational objective to convince Key Opinion Leaders commercially begins to bear fruit. In addition, as recently mentioned in the Daily mail, the SONOVEIN procedure increases Professor Mark Whiteley's clinic's awareness as the only solution to "blitz those varicose veins with no scars" ".

First treatments of varicose veins

The first treatments of varicose veins (first patient testimonial available) have been provided by Professor Mark Whiteley, founder of the Whiteley Clinics Network, visiting Professor and Consultant Venous Surgeon and rightfully called "The Father of Office Based Surgery for Varicose Veins in the UK". The market in the UK represents around 100,000 varicose vein procedures per year, at up to £5,000 total cost per patient. With SONOVEIN, Theraclion aims to capture at least 20 of this growing market. In a first step SONOVEIN will exclusively be available at the Whiteley Clinic near Oxford street in the heart of London, around 10 min away from Eurostar train station.

Whiteley explains: "I've introduced several innovative techniques for varicose treatments in the UK. I'm deeply impressed with the capability of the SONOVEIN solution and convinced it will revolutionize the varicose vein field as radiofrequency did 20 years ago

Michel Nuta, MD CMO and Vice President Veins of Theraclion comments: "The era of catheter based (thermal or chemical) procedures will be followed by a new one: catheter free, without incisions and not needing a sterile field. The UK is a strategic start point to prepare our go-to-market in the Anglo-Saxon markets, notably the US." Dr. Alfred Obermayer's (principle investigator of the first SONOVEIN clinical study) publication in the venousnews, the first international newspaper for vein specialists, has been "most read article in the past 7 days."

About Theraclion

Theraclion develops an innovative, high-techonology echotherapy solution using therapeutic ultrasound to treat varicose veins non-invasively with its SONOVEIN product. The SONOVEIN has received the CE mark in April 2019 and uses no catheter, no injection of chemicals and no incisions. No operating rooms are required. It's based on the company's previous experience with its Echopulse solution. Echopulse allows a non-invasive tumor ablation through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules.

Varicose veins are a common pathology and generated 5 million interventions annually, according to the Millenium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015.

Theraclion's solutions are based on a combination of ultrasound imaging and therapeutic ultrasound, providing accuracy and ease of use to practitioners.

Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 25 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnémonique: ALTHE Code ISIN: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005571/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin

CEO

phone: 33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

Anja Kleber

VP Marketing, Market Access Sales Francophonia

phone: 33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

anja.kleber@theraclion.com