BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, will publish its 2019 half-year sales on Wednesday, July, 24th at 6:00 pm CEST.

On this occasion, Fabien Bardinet, CEO, Pascal Rialland, Deputy CEO and Stanislas Piot, CFO, will host a conference call and a Q&A session at 6:30 pm CEST in French.

To access the conference call, please dial the number and access code below:

Tel: +331 70 71 01 59

Code: 78 07 76 33

To access the replay, which will be available for 90 days, please dial the following number and access code, and follow the instructions:

Tel: +331 72 72 74 02

Code: 41 88 66 087#

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €23.3 million in 2018.

For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

Contacts:

BALYO

Stanislas Piot

Financial Director

investors@balyo.com

NewCap

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/ Thomas Grojean

Tel: +33 1 44 71 98 53

balyo@newcap.eu