Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year 2019 Results

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG will release its results for the first half of the financial year 2019 on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019.

The respective press release will be sent out that day at 7.00 a.m. CEST and will be published in the media section of our webpage https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/). At the same time

The semi-annual report, the letter to shareholders as well as the presentation of the results will be published on our webpage www.lindt-spruengli.com (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/) .



Martin Hug, CFO of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will present and discuss the results during a Webcast/Conference Call on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. CEST. You will have the opportunity to:



follow the live presentation: Please click here (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F78449.choruscall.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Flindt%2Fmediaframe%2F31397%2Findexl.html&data=02%7C01%7CZDrozd%40lindt.com%7C4de981da70d8436af7c608d7053fbcf4%7Cdb3ec1421ce5455d99064d3ceb9e977f%7C0%7C1%7C636983643636012975&sdata=obBlymZ%2Bo8FK3e8Ek6Q2Jo9Q2xp500F58VqryF%2FaWt4%3D&reserved=0)

or connect to the conference callby dialling the following numbers

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Please dial in 5 - 10 minutes priorto the call to ensure proper registration.

For your convenience, a replay of the webcast/conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 31st, 2019 under the same link of the live session here (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F78449.choruscall.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Flindt%2Fmediaframe%2F31397%2Findexl.html&data=02%7C01%7CZDrozd%40lindt.com%7C4de981da70d8436af7c608d7053fbcf4%7Cdb3ec1421ce5455d99064d3ceb9e977f%7C0%7C1%7C636983643636012975&sdata=obBlymZ%2Bo8FK3e8Ek6Q2Jo9Q2xp500F58VqryF%2FaWt4%3D&reserved=0).

Martin Hug

Chief Financial Officer

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Investor Contact:

Phone +41 44 716 25 37

zdrozd@lindt.com

Phone: +41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: investors@lindt.com