Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year 2019 Results
Ladies and Gentlemen
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG will release its results for the first half of the financial year 2019 on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019.
- The respective press release will be sent out that day at 7.00 a.m. CEST and will be published in the media section of our webpage
https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/).
At the same time
- The semi-annual report, the letter to shareholders as well as the presentation of the results will be published on our webpage www.lindt-spruengli.com (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/).
Martin Hug, CFO of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will present and discuss the results during a Webcast/Conference Call on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. CEST. You will have the opportunity to:
- follow the live presentation: Please clickhere (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F78449.choruscall.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Flindt%2Fmediaframe%2F31397%2Findexl.html&data=02%7C01%7CZDrozd%40lindt.com%7C4de981da70d8436af7c608d7053fbcf4%7Cdb3ec1421ce5455d99064d3ceb9e977f%7C0%7C1%7C636983643636012975&sdata=obBlymZ%2Bo8FK3e8Ek6Q2Jo9Q2xp500F58VqryF%2FaWt4%3D&reserved=0)
- or connect to the conference callby dialling the following numbers
Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Please dial in 5 - 10 minutes priorto the call to ensure proper registration.
For your convenience, a replay of the webcast/conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 31st, 2019 under the same link of the live session here (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F78449.choruscall.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Flindt%2Fmediaframe%2F31397%2Findexl.html&data=02%7C01%7CZDrozd%40lindt.com%7C4de981da70d8436af7c608d7053fbcf4%7Cdb3ec1421ce5455d99064d3ceb9e977f%7C0%7C1%7C636983643636012975&sdata=obBlymZ%2Bo8FK3e8Ek6Q2Jo9Q2xp500F58VqryF%2FaWt4%3D&reserved=0).
Yours faithfully,
Martin Hug
Chief Financial Officer
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Investor Contact:
Phone +41 44 716 25 37
Phone: +41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: investors@lindt.com