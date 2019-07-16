Regulatory News:

For the first time in an urban environment, CTAG1 and Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) are testing the contribution that communication technologies can make to the development of automated vehicle functions. The aim is to see how well vehicles can communicate with the surrounding infrastructure in a complex urban environment. New mobility experiences will be made possible thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies.

The tests carried out in Vigo related to:

an automated valet parking system

- autonomous driving in an urban environment

> optimal speed regulation when approaching a traffic light

> protection of vulnerable users

Thanks to communication with road infrastructure, both of the urban driving situations tested will help anticipate road conditions and adapt vehicle speed, resulting in a controlled driving style that enhances flexibility, safety and eco-friendliness.

These trials are part of the European AUTOPILOT2 project launched in early 2017. The project aims to explore and evaluate how new communication technologies can contribute to the development of automated driving. The five participating European cities, which include Vigo in Spain, make urban areas available to serve as test sites and manage the necessary infrastructure adjustments. CTAG, the Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia, is leading the project and managing the technical trials. Other types of tests will be carried out in Vigo in the coming months.

Ignacio Bueno, Director of Groupe PSA's Vigo plant, said: "This project in Vigo supplements the trials already carried out by Groupe PSA in Galicia, other parts of Europe and China. These initiatives bring together the various components of the ecosystem that needs to be created in order to deploy the technologies enabling connected, autonomous vehicles."

Luis Moreno, Managing Director of CTAG, said: "The AUTOPILOT project is enhancing CTAG's research strategy and strengthening its position as a leading European centre for the development of smart vehicles. It is also consolidating our strategic partnership with Groupe PSA in the area of connected, autonomous driving."

Abel Caballero, Mayor of Vigo: "By participating in this project, we are reaffirming the city's commitment, begun ten years ago, to facilitate the integration of modern communication technologies with road infrastructure and traffic. The city will allow its current and future development and implementation. It is essential for safer and more comfortable citizen mobility, and reinforces our smart and sustainable city goals."

Learn more about the AUTOPILOT: http://autopilot-project.eu/

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com

About CTAG

CTAG is a private, non-profit technology centre devoted to supporting the automotive industry in its research, development and innovation needs. CTAG is present throughout the product development process, from the initial phases of advanced research to the product life cycle. CTAG focuses its activities on the following areas of expertise: safety, manufacturing processes, new materials, environmental issues, electronics and intelligent transport systems (ITS), human-machine interface (HMI), ergonomics and comfort. https://ctag.com/en

About the city of Vigo

Vigo is a town of almost 300,000 inhabitants located in the autonomous community of Galicia, north-west of Spain. Galician industrial center and reference port enclave on the European Atlantic coast, the city concentrates an important activity related to the manufacture of motor vehicles.

1 Centre Technologique de l'Automobile de Galice

2 AUTOPILOT: Automated Driving Progressed by Internet of Things

