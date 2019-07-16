Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 16
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Declaration of a First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2020, of 3.75p per share, payable 2 September 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2 August 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 August 2019.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
16 July 2019