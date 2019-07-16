The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Europe 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region.

Key Findings

Mobile operators in Europe continue to tap opportunities in the mobile-fixed convergence market by merging or acquiring established or smaller local fixed service providers. This is part of European MNOs' strategy to maximize revenue and reduce churn.

Data consumption in Europe is booming and researcher expects average data consumption to double between 2018 and 2023.

M2M/IoT subscriptions will record the highest net additions between 2018-2023 among all mobile device types.

In Europe, handsets will remain the largest contributor towards revenues over 2018-2023.

M2M/IoT subscriptions will record the fastest growth over 2018-2023, driven by significant opportunities coming from use cases and solutions tailored to the different vertical industries including asset tracking, telematics, telehealth and digital signage.

Going forward, operators will continue their focus on 5G network launches coverage expansion. 5G will also provide several opportunities for telcos, such as monetizing premium speeds, larger data plans bundled with video and eGaming content, as well as a multitude of other opportunities in the B2B segment.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Europe in the global context; this section provides a comparison of European mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Competitive dynamics; this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Europe's mobile market.

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends in Europe; it provides analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of mobile subscriptions, users, and penetration along with device and traffic trends.

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends in Europe; this section examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023.

Section 5: Key findings consists of a summary of key findings for European mobile broadband market.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe's mobile telecommunications market trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe's mobile communications markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Europe's mobile broadband markets key takeaways

Europe highlights

Section 1: Europe in a global context

Europe main facts 2019

European demographics at a glance

Europe in a global context

Section 2: Competitive dynamics

Competitive dynamics in Europe

Europe's main competitive market trends

Competitive dynamics in Europe

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends

Mobile user trends in Europe

Mobile technology trends in Europe

5G Innovators: Switzerland, Denmark, and Austria in

pole position in Europe

Mobile device trends in Europe

M2M/IoT trends in Europe

Mobile traffic trends in Europe

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) trends in Europe

Mobile revenue trends in Europe

Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

