INT Chain CEO: INT Chain Enters Rapid Adoption Phase and Unveils $1.5m USD Ambassador Program

INT Chain is a blockchain IoT project positioned to be a key player in the IoT boom in China and abroad

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / INT Chain CEO, Yin Xiangyu, recently announced a $1.5m USD ambassador program to boost industry adoption of the company's new IoT blockchain.

The Internet has evolved at a rapid pace. From a simple web portal to the variety of websites, e-commerce and mobile applications existing today, the world is now moving towards a new paradigm of device to device connectivity.

Smart cars, smart homes and smart cities are a few examples of how the Internet of Things (IoT) is fast becoming a part of everyday life. Research from Bain & Company predicts that the combined markets of IoT will grow to approximately $520B in 2021, far exceeding the $235B spent in 2017. Moreover, it is predicted that China will account for over 30 percent of this spending.

Contributing to the evolution of the new IoT ecosystem in China and abroad is Hangzhou Wanlian Information Technology Co. LTD with their flagship blockchain project INT Chain (INT). Having already secured partnerships with the likes of China Telecom, ZTE and Huawei, INT is fast becoming an integral part of the upcoming IoT expansion.

"INT has provided blockchain solutions for many governments and corporations … including explosives traceability systems and camera work-proof systems in prisons" said INT Chain CEO Yin Xiangyu in a live conference on Friday.

"China has officially launched 5G, and global 5G development will accelerate quickly. We and our partners, such as China Telecom, Huawei, and ZTE, will together get more projects in industrial manufacturing 4.0, smart cities, smart prisons, etcetera."

INT also recognizes that the advancement of blockchain technology is a decentralized undertaking. Speaking at the live conference, Mr. Yin unveiled plans to allocate in excess of $1.5m USD to an ambassador program aimed at progressing IoT blockchain technology.

The program is a call to action for IoT professionals, IT personnel, blockchain practitioners, third party service providers, college professors and blockchain enthusiasts to contribute their skills and ideas to promote the real-world application of INT technology. In addition to the $1.5m USD funding, INT are also considering profit-sharing incentives on a case by case basis.

After focusing primarily on research and development since its inception in August of 2017, INT is now moving swiftly into a rapid adoption phase. Having completed development of its own open source IoT blockchain, smart home router and vehicle OBD device, INT now aims to harness expertise within the blockchain and IT communities to broaden real-world application of its technology and further cement its position in the new IoT paradigm.

