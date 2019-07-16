Web Presence: Mississippi and Arkansas State Employees Earn Daily Savings Through Perks Group Program

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Through Perks Group and the PerksConnect app, members can access updated deals on everyday purchases conveniently through their smartphone or computer. Because of the Perks program, Mississippi and Arkansas State Employees earn real savings from one of the top providers of national discounts.

For years, Perks Group has been an industry leader in affinity programs thanks to its versatile savings and sophisticated user platform. By offering access to countless deals in all fifty states, PerksConnect delivers real savings for members at home and on the road. The Perks Group program provides one of the nation's largest and most sought after network of merchants that regularly connects members to deals on brand name items, everyday necessities, travel expenses and more.

Perks Group has accumulated a wide variety of savings from merchant providers to cater to a range of member types. PerksConnect offers national discounts to students, alumni, healthcare experts, and professionals from many other job fields. The program also caters to state employees who can access frequently updated lists of savings right from their smartphone apps.

Arkansas State Employee Association

With the Arkansas State Employees Association (ASEA), members gain exclusive access to various discounts at major retailers, hotels, restaurants, and theme parks. Not only are members eligible to save, but all ASEA family members can also present coupons and deals to thousands of merchants across the country.

Those with access to PerksConnect can use deals at brick and mortar locations as well as top online retailers to save money on things like entertainment, travel, automotive, and food among others. And because the app is available on smartphones, members can search for local and distant deals and save money anywhere they go.

Mississippi State Personnel Board

This year, the Mississippi State Personnel Board (MSPB) partnered with Perks Group to give their employees exclusive discounts from thousands of the group's merchants. Through the MSPB PerksConnect website and through the PerksConnect app, members can search by city or zip code to find qualifying savings near and far. Employees who participate in the Perks program can present printed online offers or coupons via the smartphone app to participating businesses to receive an immediate discount. There's no cost to the state or to employees to participate in the program, so it's a true benefit to all involved.

"We are excited to offer state employees an additional benefit as a way to say thank you for their hard work," said Stephanie Cummins, MSPB chair. "We look forward to working with PerksConnect in the coming weeks to add more local vendors to the list."

Members can also save money by purchasing discounted gift cards through Perks and earn cash back at over a thousand online retailers. Because of their hard work, the Perks Group national network of savings delivers practical, useful and one-of-a-kind discounts on essentials and luxuries to state employees and their families around the country.

