Deeran Anderson-Hooper: E! Network's Revenge Body Season 3 Premier Star Deeran Anderson Releases Debut Book

The Book, Which is Titled "Colorful Confessions: from Headache and Heartbreak to Healing and Happiness," is on Pre-Sale now Available as Both an eBook and in Paperback

Los Angeles, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Deeran Anderson-Hooper, a radio personality, and E! Network reality star, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his new book titled "Colorful Confessions: from Headache and Heartbreak to Healing and Happiness."

To learn more about Deeran Anderson-Hooper, whose given name is Deeran Anderson, his new book and his journey to becoming more physically, emotionally and mentally fit, please check out www.colorfulconfessions.com.

The book, which is titled "Colorful Confessions: from Headache and Heartbreak to Healing and Happiness," is on pre-sale now and is available as both an eBook and in paperback for 20 percent off. The first 200 people will receive a personally signed copy of the book and have a chance to talk with Deeran via private small group live chats.

As Deeran noted, he is starring in the season premiere of "Revenge Body" with Khloe Kardashian which aired on July 7, the same day as the launch of the pre-sale of his book. The book goes into even greater detail about his story and how he has overcome obstacles, he said.

"During Revenge Body, you will see that as my physical fitness grew stronger, so did my emotional and mental fitness," he said, adding that he is truly excited for people to join him on his journey.

"During my transformation on Revenge Body, I trained vigorously with his celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, who was provided by the show. What was not seen was my other daily workouts at the gym on my own or with my friends, my therapy sessions and my poetic entries, as well as the emotional and mental exercises that all attributed to weight loss."

After his adventure with the television show ended, Deeran felt a passion and need for sharing his story and putting a spotlight on the well being of others.

"Colorful Confessions goes deeper than what the cameras did in telling my story," he said.

"With the help of my new book, I want to share how my unique experience that gained me the coveted premier episode on July 7th, 2019 was not just a journey to become more physically fit but also mentally and emotionally fit. The book details the emotional and mental component, and why it's important to have both.

"This book is for anyone who feels alone and isolated, or feel misunderstood and let down time and time again," Deeran said, adding that through poetry and stories, he takes his readers through different emotions by confessing his own feelings while giving the reader a glimpse into his life and various exercises, quotes, and scriptures that he has used and applied during the show and in life to help resolve his own inner turmoil and move from headache to happiness.

"This book will help readers learn how to cure emotional headaches, handle situational heartbreaks, and heal from past trauma, while also channeling happiness to live their best life," he said.

About Deeran Anderson-Hooper:

Entertainment Professional and Social Media Personality Deeran Anderson-Hooper is quickly becoming a household name as evidenced through his professional hosting career, multiple television appearances on The Game Show Network, Facebook Watch, YouTube Red, and a starring role on the E! Network reality show Revenge Body. For more information, please visit www.DeeranAnderson.com.

Media Contact:

For more information or to book an interview with Deeran Anderson-Hooper, please call (424) 274-2814 or email DeeranEntertainmentCompany@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Deeran Anderson-Hooper

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552165/E-Networks-Revenge-Body-Season-3-Premier-Star-Deeran-Anderson-Releases-Debut-Book