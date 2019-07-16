InventureX Senior Marketing Partner, Joseph Parker, is Featured in an Interview on SweetStartups.com

During the Interview, Parker Answered Questions Regarding Crowdfunding, How the Industry is Doing Overall and How He Manages to Stay Healthy Despite His Long Workdays

The interviewer started off by asking Parker how crowdfunding has taken off within the last few years. Parker replied by saying there are currently a variety of ways to crowdfund, and that many people are taking advantage of this method to raise money. As he added, while there are more campaigns, many of them are not thought through enough.

When asked how InventureX helps entrepreneurs to achieve their goals, Parker said the team at his company truly understands that each person they work with is unique.

"It depends on financial goals, the type of product or idea that is being presented and more," Parker said, adding that they have a lot of connections in a number of industries, so much of it comes down to marketing to the right people.

"A campaign needs to be in front of the right people to have success. Otherwise, money is just not going to magically appear."

As for what he predicts for the future of the crowdfunding industry, Parker said he expects that there will be more competition than ever before to deliver a great service to their valued customers.

After addressing the fact that Parker puts in many long days at the office, the interviewer asked him how he is able to stay healthy.

"It's very easy to not eat well when working long hours, but I have really focused in the last few years on doing as much meal prep as possible," Parker replied, adding that this goes a long way towards helping him eat healthy and stay on track.

When he is in the midst of an extra-long day, Parker noted that he strives to take breaks whenever possible and even gets in some exercise while at work; for example, a short walk will allow him to clear his mind and motivate him to keep going.

