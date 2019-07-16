Exact Imaging Commended by Frost & Sullivan for ExactVu, its Micro-Ultrasound System for Targeted Prostate Biopsies

ExactVu provides urologists with a highly practical solution for real-time diagnostic imaging, visualization, and targeting of prostate biopsies

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global prostate cancer diagnostic imaging market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Exact Imaging with the 2019 Global Technology Innovation Award for developing the world's first 29 MHz micro-ultrasound-based system, ExactVu. This system is revolutionizing the prostate biopsy space by delivering a 300% improvement in resolution over conventional urological ultrasound systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947855/Exact_Imaging_Award.jpg

"With the ability to completely visualise the anatomical details of most prostates down to 70 microns, ExactVu micro-ultrasound identifies zone margins, small calcified lesions, prior biopsy needle tracks, subtle deviations in prostate margins, and most importantly, allows urologists to see suspiscious regions for "targeting" their prostate biopsies," said Durga Chandrupatla, Senior Research Analyst. "Conventional ultrasound is unable to see suspiscious regions so can just facilitate "blind" biopsies, which have a 30% false negative rate. The ExactVu provides resolution comparable to MRI - - but on ultrasound - - so it enables targeting of biopsies in the urologist's office, at a fraction of the cost or complexity of MRI, and in a single patient visit. The ExactVu solution also supports both conventional and high-resolution transducers. While conventional transducers may be used for abdominal and general urological imaging, the high-resolution transducer, operating at 29 MHz, provides the excellent spatial resolution required for detailed visualisation of the prostate to look for suspicious regions."

ExactVu also allows for abdominal imaging, including kidney, bladder, and large prostate procedures. Groups have also published on initial successes using the high-resolution micro-ultrasound as an alternative to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in bladder cancer. Specifically, because the micro-ultrasound accurately demarcates the normal anatomy of the bladder wall from bladder tumours, it has been shown to distinguish non-muscle invasive bladder cancer from muscle-invasive bladder cancer, with a strong pathological correlation.

In addition, Exact Imaging's platform may be a superior clinical solution for image-guided, focused laser ablation (FLA) for urology by eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming MRI guidance during the procedure, thus making the treatment faster, more accurate, and cost effective. Exact Imaging's micro-ultrasound real-time imaging and biopsy guidance solution has the potential to dramatically increases the clinician's ability to target diseased tissue and receive superior guidance during the procedure, in terms of monitoring the FLA treatment.

"Its ease of use, accessible bedside biopsy for prostate cancer, and superior user experience for targeted biopsies can potentially attract a diverse customer base. To accelerate the commercialisation and growth of its technologies, Exact Imaging has secured key commercial partnerships, such as with UroGPO, a prominent urology-specific GPO in North America," noted Durga Chandrupatla. "These product benefits and expanded application scope can potentially position ExactVu as the standard of care in prostate cancer-targeted biopsies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognises the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Exact Imaging

Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and is an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas. For those cases where MRI might assist, the FusionVu micro-US/MRI fusion application operates on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform and facilitates fast, simple MRI fusion-based targeting with the guidance of the micro-ultrasound system's 70-micron real-time resolution. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system including the FusionVu application has received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)), and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com