MSC Software Corporation: MSC Software's MaterialCenter Selected by Airbus to Reduce Development Lead Time

End-to-End Materials Management Platform selected to drive innovative and high-quality product development

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / MSC Software, a leading global provider of information technologies has been selected by Airbus Group, a leading aerospace manufacturer, as part of their digital transformation to reduce development lead time by implementing an End-to-End materials management platform, MaterialCenter. Airbus intends to provide access to one single material raw data database for Airbus Group and across its divisions.

MaterialCenter provides a complete solution for the current and future needs of aerospace materials data and process management. Designed to manage the complete materials workflow as the single point of entry for all materials related activities, it guarantees that engineers use a consistent source of approved materials derived from traceable integrated processes, resulting in improved simulation fidelity, reduced data loss and elimination of tedious manual data management activities.

MaterialCenter is highly scalable and perfectly suited to support a large number of users and the big amount of data generated and used by Airbus to engineer metallic and composite systems.

"We are extremely proud that MaterialCenter has been selected by Airbus as the End-to-End Materials Management Platform for the Group. We are looking forward to a strong, long-term partnership with Airbus as we implement and deploy MaterialCenter across the group. This will enable an effective and efficient use of materials and materials data to drive innovative and high-quality product development," said Roger A. Assaker, CEO of e-Xstream engineering and Chief Materials Strategist of MSC Software.

MaterialCenter is part of a comprehensive 10x Materials SolutionTM that covers (virtual) material development, (virtual) materials testing, standard and advanced (multi-scale) material modeling serving all the major Finite Element Analysis software, effect of manufacturing (e.g. Additive Manufacturing (AM), Automatic Fiber Placement (AM, …), effect of defects, digital continuity and material-centric digital-twin, artificial intelligence, compliance and sustainability.

About MSC Software

MSC Software is one of the 10 original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time and reduce costs associated with the design and testing of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge, as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 23 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: www.mscsoftware.com

MSC Software is part of Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. Hexagon has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8 billion EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

