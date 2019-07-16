BHPA Inc Approved to Trade on OTC Markets Exchange Under "BHPA" Ticker

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / BHPA, Inc. (OTC PINK: BHPA) ("BHPA" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the cryptocurrency cloud mining marketplace, is excited to announce that it has been approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to trade under the ticker "BHPA" OTC Markets Group (the "OTC"), as of July 8, 2019. Investors can find current disclosure for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are excited to be quoted on the OTC and to be trading under a stock symbol that helps to support a cohesive and coherent identity for current and prospective investors," commented Wenjie Wu, CEO of BHPA. "The U.S. capital markets are the deepest and most liquid in the world. And we have technology that could meet a vast need as cryptocurrency mining continues to gain traction as a core application of computing resources around the world. We believe that creates a win-win scenario that will help us succeed on behalf of our investors, past, present, and future."

OTC is one of the largest financial market service providers in the world today, with a history spanning more than a century and over 10,000 listings stretching across the globe. About 75% of total securities trading volume in the US happens on the OTC. Management believes that this offers the Company access to a diverse and deep investment capital pool, which should help it achieve major milestones and drive shareholder value.

The Company is also excited to announce that it has partnered with the EHC Branding Agency to assist with brand development and a range of communications objectives as the Company sets out to execute on its core operational goals in the quarters ahead.

Mr. Wu continued, "It is more important than ever to have the proper strategy in place to cultivate a strong identity and narrative in the marketplace during this critical stage. To help us navigate this transition and maximize the commercial opportunity in front of us, we have partnered with the exceptional team at EHC to assist us with our social media, corporate communications, product branding, digital media, and web presence strategies."

About BHPA, INC.

BHPA, Inc. (OTC: BHPA) is leveraging its cloud hash power and big data processing capabilities toward the creation of a reliable and convenient cloud hash power service platform. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BHP Advance Inc., which acts as the technology and service operator, is focused on providing a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm, along with market-leading data processing capabilities and other online services. At present, BHP Advance has a well-established global partnership network with a number of large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms, such as RenRenmine Farms. The Company is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers in the cryptocurrency mining space, allowing crypto mining firms and enthusiasts to transcend the defining limitations of time, power, and technology horizon.

